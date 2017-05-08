New video could show moments before arrest of DeKalb County sheriff
A new video has surfaced that could show the moments right before and after DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested near Piedmont Park in Atlanta. It's the first time we're getting a look at what may prove to be important evidence supporting the arresting officer's claims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Who is Sally Yates?
|15 hr
|BYoung
|36
|Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15)
|Tue
|MadMax
|4
|Effective Penis Enlarger? Not Pills?
|Mon
|Ramond
|1
|Recommended skin lightening products? (May '08)
|Mon
|Vanessa
|76
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|Mon
|General Robert E Lee
|72
|Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ...
|May 7
|Wondering
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC