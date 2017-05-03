New details emerge in case against at...

New details emerge in case against attorney accused of murdering wife

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta attorney charged with murdering his wife want the entire Fulton County District Attorney's Office removed from the case. The defense attorneys for Tex McIver are claiming the Fulton County District Attorney's Office looked through and took some items during an illegal search.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11) 13 hr ThomasA 112
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
Spanking it with Gojo 18 hr guest 3
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... Tue Tolerman 103
Straight couple looking for adult fun tonight i... Mon Browneyes 1
News 72 hours in Atlanta May 1 eaw 1
News Trending Now 9 Mins Ago Wwe legend X-Pac 'alive... May 1 Its All Fake 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC