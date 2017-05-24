Mystery solved: How flamingos can sleep while standing on one leg
A Chilean flamingo preens its feathers at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Tex., in 2015 Humans consider standing on one leg something best done in a yoga class. Flamingos, on the other hand, consider it the most comfortable sleeping position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's budget proposal is a BIG MESS
|1 hr
|Fortytwo
|3
|Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area
|2 hr
|Dr Clapcure
|3
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|The Truth
|298
|STOP MIKE PENCE In Georiga,Atlanta.
|6 hr
|No Jon
|4
|Sleeping Naked (Apr '16)
|10 hr
|Sad but true
|26
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|22 hr
|Team Ossoff
|80
|Mona Stumpf and Kurt Stumpf (Sep '09)
|23 hr
|dcome
|18
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC