Music 19 mins ago 1:53 p.m.Ariana Gra...

Music 19 mins ago 1:53 p.m.Ariana Grande plans Manchester benefit concert

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Ariana Grande performs onstage during Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2016 at Philips Arena on December 16, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Four days after a British-born suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 others at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England, the singer posted an open letter to her fans , praising them for their resilience and announcing plans for a benefit show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Seduce any Woman With Massage 2 hr Rhonda Burnough 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,059
News Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ... 9 hr Retribution 17
Motorists Beware!!!! 20 hr Richard 10
Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11) Thu Denise 28
News Couple Charged with Child Abuse (Aug '07) Thu lenkito 140
News Murdered decade ago, Brandon, then 8, is still ... (Oct '07) Thu Bri 24
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,200 • Total comments across all topics: 281,317,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC