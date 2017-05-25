Music 19 mins ago 1:53 p.m.Ariana Grande plans Manchester benefit concert

Ariana Grande performs onstage during Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2016 at Philips Arena on December 16, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Four days after a British-born suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 others at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England, the singer posted an open letter to her fans , praising them for their resilience and announcing plans for a benefit show.

