Morning Digest: Legislative results show just how much pain Trump caused the GOP in Atlanta 'burbs
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... a- Pres-by-LD : Daily Kos Elections' project to calculate the 2016 presidential results for every state legislative seat in the nation arrives in Georgia, where Republicans have complete control of the government but where Democrats have the chance to make some real gains next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swing State Project.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|112
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Spanking it with Gojo
|Wed
|guest
|3
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|Tue
|Tolerman
|103
|Straight couple looking for adult fun tonight i...
|May 1
|Browneyes
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|May 1
|eaw
|1
|Trending Now 9 Mins Ago Wwe legend X-Pac 'alive...
|May 1
|Its All Fake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC