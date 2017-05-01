More arrested in connection with Bank...

More arrested in connection with Banks County deputy shooting

9 hrs ago

Two more men were charged after the investigation into the Wednesday Banks County deputy shooting, which ended Friday with the suspect's death. Avery Richard, 32, was wanted for shooting a Banks County Sheriff's Office deputy in Commerce.

