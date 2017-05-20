Memoried Glances: County seeks funds ...

Memoried Glances: County seeks funds for water system

Front Page: County To Seek Federal Funds For Water System - Troup County Commission Tuesday afternoon approved a preliminary inquiry for federal funds to support a $257,000 water system which will "safeguard the health of the county's citizens."

