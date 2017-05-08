McConnell Gambit on Federal Judges Ga...

McConnell Gambit on Federal Judges Gambit Begins to Pay Off

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Roll Call

Thanks to the way Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., processed judicial nominees in the last two years of President Barack Obama's presidency, President Donald Trump has a large slate of nominees to name to the federal bench. President Donald Trump on Monday began the final stages of a Republican strategy to give federal courts a facelift that the party has been methodically carrying out for some time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr trumpz4ever 21,016
News Who is Sally Yates? 12 hr BYoung 36
Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15) Tue MadMax 4
Effective Penis Enlarger? Not Pills? Mon Ramond 1
Recommended skin lightening products? (May '08) Mon Vanessa 76
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Mon General Robert E Lee 72
News Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ... May 7 Wondering 5
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC