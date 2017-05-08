McConnell Gambit on Federal Judges Gambit Begins to Pay Off
Thanks to the way Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., processed judicial nominees in the last two years of President Barack Obama's presidency, President Donald Trump has a large slate of nominees to name to the federal bench. President Donald Trump on Monday began the final stages of a Republican strategy to give federal courts a facelift that the party has been methodically carrying out for some time.
