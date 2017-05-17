MARTA stations the new ocean-front property in Atlanta
In case you missed it, MARTA is officially in the real estate development business. And last Wednesday, it hosted the groundbreaking for its latest project called Trackside, a four-story office/retail development alongside its Chamblee rail station.
