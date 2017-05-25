MARTA, Chamblee break ground on - Tra...

MARTA, Chamblee break ground on - Trackside'

The $25 million "Trackside" TOD at the Chamblee station includes office and retail space and greenspace. The project is scheduled to be complete in spring 2018.

