Marietta priest celebrates 40 years

Marietta priest celebrates 40 years

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MDJonline.com

In 1977, Monsignor John Walsh left his homeland in west Ireland and headed for Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Spanking it with Gojo 7 hr Howard Dean 4
Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11) 22 hr Angieantgotalist 113
Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15) Fri Bam 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 3 Fitus T Bluster 20,995
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... May 2 Tolerman 103
Straight couple looking for adult fun tonight i... May 1 Browneyes 1
News 72 hours in Atlanta May 1 eaw 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,813,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC