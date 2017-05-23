Mama June Stuns in Figure-Hugging Red Dress After Shocking 300-Pound Weight Loss

After revealing her 300-pound weight loss in April on her WE tv show, Mama June: From Not to Hot , the 37-year-old reality star appears to be sticking to her new healthy lifestyle. On Tuesday night, Mama June stepped out wearing a floor-length, figure-hugging red dress for the premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.