Mama June Stuns in Figure-Hugging Red...

Mama June Stuns in Figure-Hugging Red Dress After Shocking 300-Pound Weight Loss

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

After revealing her 300-pound weight loss in April on her WE tv show, Mama June: From Not to Hot , the 37-year-old reality star appears to be sticking to her new healthy lifestyle. On Tuesday night, Mama June stepped out wearing a floor-length, figure-hugging red dress for the premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's budget proposal is a BIG MESS 1 hr Crazy is 5
Trump is the MESSIAH!! 1 hr Bible 1
Trump Has Orange Aid for the Rich 2 hr Orange Aid 1
Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area 5 hr Dr Clapcure 3
CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09) 5 hr The Truth 298
STOP MIKE PENCE In Georiga,Atlanta. 9 hr No Jon 4
Sleeping Naked (Apr '16) 13 hr Sad but true 26
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC