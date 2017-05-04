Lenox Square partners with Centennial Olympic Park for 4th of July celebration
Lenox Square Mall has hosted its annual "4th of July" festivities, including a fireworks show, for the past 57 years; however, Wednesday a spokesperson said the event will no longer take place. "Lenox Square has decided to update its 4th of July programming and will offer a new type of celebration for the Atlanta community and surrounding neighborhoods," said an official in a statement released to CBS46.
WTOC-TV Savannah.
