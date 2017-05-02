Lee Brice and Justin Moore Bring Triumphant 'American Made Tour' to Close
120,000+ fans. Multiple sold out dates. Lee Brice and Justin Moore closed out their co-headline 'American Made Tour' Friday, April 28th, wrapping up a four-month trek alongside buzz-worthy opening acts William Michael Morgan and Brett Young.
