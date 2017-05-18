Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Family Meet John Legend and Chrissy Teigen After Oral Sex Offer Joke
Earlier this month, Kim Zolciak-Biermann tweeted to Chrissy Teigen that her husband John Legend was coming to perform in Atlanta and that her 4-year-old son Kash is "beyond OBSESSED" with him, adding, "Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him ?? LOL," referring to her 20-year-old daughter. Teigen responded at the time, "Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show.
