Jon Ossoff gets engaged to longtime girlfriend amid Georgia 6th fight

Jon Ossoff, the Democratic candidate running to replace Health and Human Service Secretary Tom Price in Georgia's 6th Congressional District, is now engaged. His relationship status came up, somewhat awkwardly , during an interview on CNN last month after he admitted that he does not live in the district he is running for but grew up in it and lives in a neighboring district to support Kramer, who is a medical student at Emory University.

