Inside the Beltway: Press attacks Roger Ailes even in death
The unexpected passing of Fox News founder Roger Ailes brought out a variety of headlines from news organizations, some of them hostile indeed. Some also used the moment to shore up their stories which suggest the network itself is troubled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hank Johnson
|4 hr
|Yup
|2
|Get Back To Work
|5 hr
|For Me
|1
|who removed my inquiry?
|6 hr
|thankful
|2
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|7 hr
|may bee
|11
|An Underground College for Undocumented Immigrants
|14 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|15
|Trump Jr. mocks college students' concern over ...
|14 hr
|College joke
|3
|Anyone who speaks against Trump is a liberal me...
|17 hr
|Mason
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC