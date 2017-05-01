Hyatt Regency Atlanta Announces New Scholarship at Georgia State University

Georgia State University Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality Administration 35 Broad Street, Suite 220 Atlanta, GA 30303 United States Phone: +1 413-7615 Fax: +1 413-7625 Visit Website Hyatt Regency Atlanta and Georgia State University today announced the creation of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Hospitality Scholarship, funded by a $100,000 endowment to provide opportunity to young leaders pursuing degrees in hospitality. As part of Hyatt Regency Atlanta's 50th anniversary celebrations in May 2017, the annual scholarship has been established through a collaboration between the hotel and the Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality Administration in Georgia State's J. Mack Robinson College of Business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.