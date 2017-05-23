Humane Society puts finishing touches on Howard Oliver Armstrong Bark Park for dogs
Big Bird, a rescue at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia being handled by volunteer Shelly Cohen, looks out from the entrance of the organization's nearly completed outdoor play area on Tuesday. The new "Bark Park" will be ready in June and includes four play areas for dogs at the shelter.
