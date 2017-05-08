Honors Student Heads to National Coll...

Honors Student Heads to National Collegiate Honors Conference in Atlanta, GA

Alina Clough , junior honors student at Westminster College , was accepted into the 2017 National Collegiate Honors Conference to be held in Atlanta, GA later this year. Clough will present her poster entitled " Philanthropic Cartography: Crowdmapping Rural Tanzania with OpenStreetMap ."

