Gwinnett County 4 Mins Ago Gwinnett v...

Gwinnett County 4 Mins Ago Gwinnett votes to demolish Olympic tennis center

14 hrs ago

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Another venue from the 1996 Olympics is coming down. Gwinnett County officials voted Tuesday to demolish the 21- year old tennis stadium near Stone Mountain Park.

