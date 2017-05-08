Grease, baby wipes cause sewage to flow into creek
Thanks to a tip from an alert neighbor, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper helped stop a sewage spill flowing into a local creek. One neighbor told Channel 2's Craig Lucie he smelled it for a while and it was definitely raw sewage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
