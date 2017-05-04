Grant Park puts spotlight on academics
Grant Park High School senior Jaymie Pratl signs a certificate during the school's second annual academic signing on Thursday. Pratl will study theoretical physics this fall at the University of Maine's Honors College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Shot Outside Downtown Atlanta Bank (Apr '08)
|34 min
|Kat
|125
|Don't Fly Delta
|3 hr
|Alex
|1
|Spanking it with Gojo
|12 hr
|Howard Dean
|4
|Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Angieantgotalist
|113
|Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Bam
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|May 2
|Tolerman
|103
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC