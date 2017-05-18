Governor, GDOT to host ribbon-cutting...

Governor, GDOT to host ribbon-cutting ceremony at I-85

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone who speaks against Trump is a liberal me... 2 hr Mason 1
Political ads 2 hr thankful 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Toms river nj 21,031
I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12) 4 hr Tee 34
News Trump Jr. mocks college students' concern over ... 4 hr Mock them all 2
Send Unlimited Bulk SMS/push notifications and ... 5 hr Elite Members Circle 1
FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do! 5 hr jabuenrostro 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,404 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC