Giant panda twins reach new series of milestones
The only giant pandas in the U.S. are well on their way to a series of exciting new milestones in the life of a growing bear cub. Eight month old twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun are trying new foods, developing their climbing skills, and showing more evidence of their distinctive personalities.
