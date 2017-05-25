Giant panda twins reach new series of...

Giant panda twins reach new series of milestones

The only giant pandas in the U.S. are well on their way to a series of exciting new milestones in the life of a growing bear cub. Eight month old twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun are trying new foods, developing their climbing skills, and showing more evidence of their distinctive personalities.

