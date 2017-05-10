Georgia Tech Recruiting: Film Room - ...

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Film Room - Defensive End

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: From The Rumble Seat

Star Rankings. Yes, those star rankings. The ones that cause Georgia Tech comment sections to melt down into endless arguments as to their importance every single time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at From The Rumble Seat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr new jersey 21,019
News Who is Sally Yates? Tue BYoung 36
Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15) Tue MadMax 4
Effective Penis Enlarger? Not Pills? Mon Ramond 1
Recommended skin lightening products? (May '08) Mon Vanessa 76
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! May 8 General Robert E Lee 72
News Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ... May 7 Wondering 5
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fulton County was issued at May 10 at 3:22PM EDT

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,385 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC