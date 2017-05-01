GBI releases names of two more suspects charged in Banks County deputy shooting
Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Banks County sheriff's deputy on April 26 after a robbery at the Atlanta Dragway, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. The deputy's ballistic vest stopped the bullet when he was hit, according to the GBI, and he was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
