GA: MARTA Resumes Normal Operations after Train Track Fire
May 05--William Braxton was on his way to the Chamblee MARTA station from the Airport station when he heard a "chilling" announcement from the conductor on the train ahead of him: "Fire, fire stop everything! There is smoke everywhere!" "He sounded extremely panicked," Braxton said, "like he truly did not believe he was going to make it out alive." A routine train ride home became a harrowing experience when a train track caught on fire, shutting down two stations and forcing passengers to flee smoke and hike along tracks to another station.
