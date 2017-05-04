GA: MARTA Resumes Normal Operations a...

GA: MARTA Resumes Normal Operations after Train Track Fire

May 05--William Braxton was on his way to the Chamblee MARTA station from the Airport station when he heard a "chilling" announcement from the conductor on the train ahead of him: "Fire, fire stop everything! There is smoke everywhere!" "He sounded extremely panicked," Braxton said, "like he truly did not believe he was going to make it out alive." A routine train ride home became a harrowing experience when a train track caught on fire, shutting down two stations and forcing passengers to flee smoke and hike along tracks to another station.

