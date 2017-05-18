Fuqua takes next step to redevelop Roswell shopping center
The Roswell City Council voted May 8 to allow Fuqua Development conditional use for multi-family units and for additional height for their project, from three-and-a-half stories to four. The vote passed by a narrow margin, 4-2, with council members Lori Henry and Marcelo Zapata opposing.
