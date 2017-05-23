Flying out of Atlanta this Memorial D...

Flying out of Atlanta this Memorial Day? Arrive early for security

14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is expected to move nearly 400,000 passengers through its flight concourses this Memorial Day holiday weekend. Friday will be the busiest, with more than 85,000 people departing the airport.

