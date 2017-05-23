Flamingo balancing act saves energy

Flamingo balancing act saves energy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

It may be their signature pose, but how and why the birds perch on one limb has been a longstanding puzzle. Now, a team from the US has shown that flamingos employ no active muscular effort when they're unipedal, meaning they are also expending less energy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's budget proposal is a BIG MESS 23 min Fortytwo 3
Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area 46 min Dr Clapcure 3
CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09) 47 min The Truth 298
STOP MIKE PENCE In Georiga,Atlanta. 5 hr No Jon 4
Sleeping Naked (Apr '16) 8 hr Sad but true 26
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 20 hr Team Ossoff 80
Mona Stumpf and Kurt Stumpf (Sep '09) 21 hr dcome 18
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Fulton County was issued at May 24 at 3:32AM EDT

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,226 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC