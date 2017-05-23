Flamingo balancing act saves energy
It may be their signature pose, but how and why the birds perch on one limb has been a longstanding puzzle. Now, a team from the US has shown that flamingos employ no active muscular effort when they're unipedal, meaning they are also expending less energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's budget proposal is a BIG MESS
|23 min
|Fortytwo
|3
|Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area
|46 min
|Dr Clapcure
|3
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|47 min
|The Truth
|298
|STOP MIKE PENCE In Georiga,Atlanta.
|5 hr
|No Jon
|4
|Sleeping Naked (Apr '16)
|8 hr
|Sad but true
|26
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|20 hr
|Team Ossoff
|80
|Mona Stumpf and Kurt Stumpf (Sep '09)
|21 hr
|dcome
|18
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC