First rush hour commute since reopening of I-85

Monday morning rush hour traffic is moving smoothly on Interstate 85 through northeast Atlanta for the first time in six weeks! The southbound lanes opened at 6 p.m. on Saturday, with drivers cheering and honking as they passed over the stretch of freeway over Piedmont Road that had been shut down for six weeks. The northbound roadway reopened to traffic just after 7 p.m. Friday, as Atlanta police cruisers led the first pack of cars over the new section of I-85.

