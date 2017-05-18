First Landmark Bank names new mortgag...

First Landmark Bank names new mortgage division manager

23 hrs ago

Marietta-based First Landmark Bank's president and CEO Stan Kryder announced the election of Mickey Schilling as senior vice president and mortgage division manager.

