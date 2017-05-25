First Afrikan pantry serves 7,500 in ...

First Afrikan pantry serves 7,500 in first year

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Cross Roads News

To celebrate the pantry's first anniversary, First Afrikan Community Development Corp. is hosting a "Parking Lot Pantry" on May 31. Clients at First Afrikan Community Development Corp.'s pantry "shop" for food. The pantry operates in association with the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cross Roads News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ... 3 hr Seems 16
How to Seduce any Woman With Massage 7 hr u luv black semen 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Dominican 17 21,055
Motorists Beware!!!! 8 hr Richard 10
Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11) 22 hr Denise 28
News Couple Charged with Child Abuse (Aug '07) Thu lenkito 140
News Murdered decade ago, Brandon, then 8, is still ... (Oct '07) Thu Bri 24
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC