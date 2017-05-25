First Afrikan pantry serves 7,500 in first year
To celebrate the pantry's first anniversary, First Afrikan Community Development Corp. is hosting a "Parking Lot Pantry" on May 31. Clients at First Afrikan Community Development Corp.'s pantry "shop" for food. The pantry operates in association with the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
