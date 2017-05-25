Fathers' brains respond differently to daughters than sons

Fathers with toddler daughters are more attentive and responsive to those daughters' needs than fathers with toddler sons are to the needs of those sons, according to brain scans and recordings of the parents' daily interactions with their kids. Fathers of toddlers also sang more often to their daughters and spoke more openly about emotions, including sadness, possibly because they are more accepting of girls' feelings than boys', according to the study, published in the American Psychological Association's journal Behavioral Neuroscience .

