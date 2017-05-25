Fathers' brains respond differently t...

Fathers' brains respond differently to daughters than sons

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

Fathers with toddler daughters are more attentive and responsive to those daughters' needs than fathers with toddler sons are to the needs of those sons, according to brain scans and recordings of the parents' daily interactions with their kids. Fathers of toddlers also sang more often to their daughters and spoke more openly about emotions, including sadness, possibly because they are more accepting of girls' feelings than boys', according to the study, published in the American Psychological Association's journal Behavioral Neuroscience .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Seduce any Woman With Massage 39 min Elite Members Circle 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 40 min Wanda Siskovitch 21,051
Motorists Beware!!!! 1 hr Bart and Nell 9
News Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ... 4 hr Retribution 14
Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11) 13 hr Denise 28
News Couple Charged with Child Abuse (Aug '07) 16 hr lenkito 140
News Murdered decade ago, Brandon, then 8, is still ... (Oct '07) 16 hr Bri 24
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC