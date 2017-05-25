Fathers' brains respond differently to daughters than sons
Fathers with toddler daughters are more attentive and responsive to those daughters' needs than fathers with toddler sons are to the needs of those sons, according to brain scans and recordings of the parents' daily interactions with their kids. Fathers of toddlers also sang more often to their daughters and spoke more openly about emotions, including sadness, possibly because they are more accepting of girls' feelings than boys', according to the study, published in the American Psychological Association's journal Behavioral Neuroscience .
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Seduce any Woman With Massage
|39 min
|Elite Members Circle
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|40 min
|Wanda Siskovitch
|21,051
|Motorists Beware!!!!
|1 hr
|Bart and Nell
|9
|Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|14
|Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11)
|13 hr
|Denise
|28
|Couple Charged with Child Abuse (Aug '07)
|16 hr
|lenkito
|140
|Murdered decade ago, Brandon, then 8, is still ... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|Bri
|24
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC