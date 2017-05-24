Ex-UGA official gets 50-year term in child-porn case
A former University of Georgia official recently pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children and received a 50-year sentence. Jeffrey Wall Delk, 54, was an assistant director of development at UGA in 2013 when arrested for possessing hundreds of videos and images of minors engaged in sexual acts that included bestiality and bondage.
