Evacuations prompted after suspicious...

Evacuations prompted after suspicious package found in downtown Atlanta, MARTA trains delayed

19 hrs ago

Atlanta Police are investigating a suspicious package found near a building in downtown Atlanta and several evacuations have been prompted as a result. Police found the package near a building on Peachtree Street near Georgia State University.

