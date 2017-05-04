Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide"
We are broadcasting from Atlanta, Georgia, home to Emory University, and we speak with Carol Anderson, chair of Emory's Department of African American Studies. Her recent book, "White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide," won the National Book Critics Circle Award for criticism.
