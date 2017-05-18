Donald J. Watters
Donald J. Watters, 79, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017, at his residence in Carrollton, Georgia. Don was born November 7, 1937, to the late Avery Hunt and Ethel O'Connor Watters in Rome, Georgia, the youngest of five children.
