District Attorney: Serial burglar get...

District Attorney: Serial burglar gets 30 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

A Stone Mountain man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for stealing electronics, jewelry and firearms from Marietta homes in 2014, according to the Cobb District Attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia 21 min Ray Cyst 5
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 1 hr David slays the g... 117
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr LibHater 21,030
Rebel Snowflakes are Melting!!! 15 hr Tolerman 6
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 23 hr dead but not gone 626
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Tue General W T Sherman 77
News Who is Sally Yates? Tue The Mayor 37
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC