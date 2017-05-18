Developer turns attention to Gainesville downtown project
There are 1 comment on the The Times story from 20 hrs ago, titled Developer turns attention to Gainesville downtown project.
Local resident and developer Tim Knight is behind the big developments coming to downtown Gainesville which will add the fourth side to the square. He has also been part of the North Lake developments on Dawsonville Highway.

United States
#1 14 hrs ago
Yeah! Hope to be like downtown Roswell
