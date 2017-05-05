Demolition applications filed for properties around The Varsity
The Varsity, the iconic Athens hot dog restaurant at Broad Street and Milledge Avenue, has become the subject of rumors as its owners, the Gordy family, have been assembling adjoining real estate. Recently, demolition permit applications have been filed for some of those acquaired properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Mayor Dixon
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Thousands
|21,003
|Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ...
|10 hr
|Frogface Kate
|1
|Two Shot Outside Downtown Atlanta Bank (Apr '08)
|14 hr
|Kat
|125
|Don't Fly Delta
|16 hr
|Alex
|1
|Spanking it with Gojo
|Sat
|Howard Dean
|4
|Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Angieantgotalist
|113
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC