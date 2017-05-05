Demolition applications filed for pro...

Demolition applications filed for properties around The Varsity

19 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The Varsity, the iconic Athens hot dog restaurant at Broad Street and Milledge Avenue, has become the subject of rumors as its owners, the Gordy family, have been assembling adjoining real estate. Recently, demolition permit applications have been filed for some of those acquaired properties.

