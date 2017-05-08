Dem. candidate for Georgia House seat Jon Ossoff engaged
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff arrives with Alisha Kramer to greet supporters at a campaign office on April 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. After 12 years, Jon Ossoff, a Democrat running to fill Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's now empty House seat, is finally engaged to Alisha Kramer, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
