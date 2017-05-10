Delphia Willette Newman
She was born in Nashville, Tennessee on May 17, 1943, the daughter of the late Theo Perry Willette and the late Winona Geneva Lee Willette. She retired from Fort McPherson where she worked for more than 20 years as a management analyst.
