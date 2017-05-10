DeKalb Sheriff's office speaks after sheriff's indecency arrest in Atlanta
The DeKalb County sheriff's office held a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann. Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested on indecency charges after an Atlanta Police officer said he came across man exposing and touching himself inappropriately in Piedmont Park.
