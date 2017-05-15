Daniel Arsham Heads to Seoul With "Crystal Toys"

Later this month, Daniel Arsham is bringing his signature Future Relic motif to Seoul as he presents "Crystal Toys" at the Korean outpost of Galerie Perrotin . Going in a slightly different direction than previous Future Relic showcases, "Crystal Toys" brings the archaeological look to the likes of stuffed teddy bears as Arsham crafts decaying, sculptural renditions of childhood favorites out of ash, amethyst, selenite, and quartz.

