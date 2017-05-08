Damon Wise Has Left Sauvage - for Atlanta
About four months after his homecoming from Charleston, S.C. in January, Wise has already left Sauvage in Greenpoint for Atlanta, Georgia. Today is his first day as the culinary director for Linton and Gina Hopkins' Atlanta restaurants, which include Restaurant Eugene, in a new role for Resurgens Hospitality Group .
