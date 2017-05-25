Dads' Brains React Differently to Son...

Dads' Brains React Differently to Sons and Daughters

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Live Science

Dads with toddler-age daughters interact differently with their kids than fathers with toddler-age sons, a new study suggests. Researchers found that fathers with daughters use different language and show different levels of attentiveness to their daughters' needs, compared to fathers with sons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 24 min Fitus T Bluster 21,058
News Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ... 6 hr Retribution 17
How to Seduce any Woman With Massage 16 hr u luv black semen 2
Motorists Beware!!!! 17 hr Richard 10
Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11) Thu Denise 28
News Couple Charged with Child Abuse (Aug '07) Thu lenkito 140
News Murdered decade ago, Brandon, then 8, is still ... (Oct '07) Thu Bri 24
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,314,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC