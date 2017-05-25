Dads' Brains React Differently to Sons and Daughters
Dads with toddler-age daughters interact differently with their kids than fathers with toddler-age sons, a new study suggests. Researchers found that fathers with daughters use different language and show different levels of attentiveness to their daughters' needs, compared to fathers with sons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.
