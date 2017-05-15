Couple finds dog six miles away after being missing for over a year...
George, a black shepherd-lab mix with a white chest and brindle paws, slipped his leash and took off during a walk with a dog sitter on Christmas 2015 in Atlanta. Owners Julianne Green and Matt Furniss were informed of the news while visiting New York for the holidays.
