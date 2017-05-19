Coretta Scott King Fast Facts

Children: Bernice King, March 28, 1963; Dexter King, January 30, 1961; Martin King, III, October, 23, 1957; Yolanda King, November 17, 1955-May 15, 2007 Education: Antioch College, Yellow Springs, Ohio, B.A. in music and education, 1951; New England Conservatory of Music, Boston, Massachusetts , 1954 Other Facts: She didn't believe James Earl Ray was her husband's killer, but rather that his assassination was the result of a government conspiracy. April 4, 1968 - Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on his hotel balcony by James Earl Ray.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.